Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a notable APC chieftain, sheds light on the leadership crisis within the Rivers state chapter of the party

While some APC members pledged loyalty to Nyesom Wike, a PDP chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, declares that Rotimi Amaechi is the main leader of the APC in the South-South region

Amidst the ongoing political drama in Rivers, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians to exercise patience, hinting that Amaechi would soon return to the polity

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed who is in charge in the Rivers state chapter of the party.

The unfolding political drama has sparked concerns about the integrity and coordination within the APC in Rivers state. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Eze disclosed that following the recent political crisis in Rivers state, some chieftains have pledged their loyalty to Nyesom Wike, but the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not a member of the APC at all, he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC chieftain maintained that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation remains a member of the APC and remains the true leader of the party in the South-South region.

Eze made this assertion during an interview with The Punch, as he cleared the air on who is the current leader of the APC in Rivers state between Amaechi and Wike.

Speaking further, Eze explained thus:

"Things have fallen apart in the party. Some persons from the party recently went to meet Wike to pledge their loyalty to him as their leader, although Wike is not a member of the APC.

"The truth of the matter is that Amaechi is still a member of APC and in that case, he is the undisputed leader of APC in the South-South region. All the machinations against him will not stand."

Meanwhile, the interview was published on Monday, December 11, in the wake of the political drama in Rivers state as 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, who are said to be loyal to Wike, have reportedly defected to the APC.

