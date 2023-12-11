The Nyesom Wike's loyalist dumping the PDP for the APC has put up another drama in the Rivers state politics

This is as members of the APC and SDP joined Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led PDP hours after the lawmakers' drama

According to the decampees, their actions were influenced by the former PDP lawmakers to give the reason why Governor Fubara was served an impeachment notice

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers political drama has taken a new dimension as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) joined Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming hours after 27 members of the 32 lawmakers in the Rivers state House of Assembly dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday, December 11.

Another political unrest in Rivers, as SDP and APC members join PDP

There has been political unrest in Rivers state between Governor Fubara and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, a former governor and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the lawmakers who dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday cited the division in the umbrella party as the reason for their actions.

The decamped PDP lawmakers are reported to be supporters and loyalists of Wike, who was recently spotted at the office of Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

But the APC and SDP cited the alleged "undemocratic move" to impeach Governor Fubara as their reason for joining the PDP in the state.

APC, SDP members explained why they joined PDP in Rivers

Princewill Ogbobula, the state commissioner for youth development, said that the governor has not done anything wrong to warrant the impeachment and that the lawmakers are yet to give the reason why impeachment notice was serve on the governor.

Also speaking at the dramatic event was Haribo Wilson, former Ahoada west CTC chairman, who said he moved to the PDP with 10 APC ward chairmen, ward excos and 10 leaders of APC .

Patricial Ogbonaya, deputy governorship candidate of the SDP, said Fubara has endorsed their son as speaker of River State House of Assembly hence her support. ,

