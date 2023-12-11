The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said there is no truth that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike was behind the defection of the 27 PDP lawmakers

Secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Eric Nwibani, said the party is open and ready to welcome the remaining four lawmakers

Nwibani said members of other political parties are also welcome to join APC to make Rivers State better

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports linking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to the defection of 27 People Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Assembly.

Secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Eric Nwibani, has debunked the report, stating that there was no iota of truth in it.

During a phone interview with The Punch, he said linking Wike to the lawmakers’ defection was a figment of the imagination of those peddling the speculation.

“That is speculation. There is no truth in it and the persons who defected are still alive and can speak for themselves. Every political party is interested in numbers. You see it reflected in the defection of the Rivers House of Assembly. I am talking about 27 of them.

“If the remaining four lawmakers can come and join us, we will be very happy. We also want members of the other political parties to join us to make Rivers State better than it is today under the PDP. As I said earlier, politics is a game of numbers. We are interested in as many persons that want to join the party. We will welcome everybody.”

The acting Spokesman for the Rivers APC committee, Chibuike Ikenga, said:

“It is a welcome development. We are happy that our ranks are being swollen by this movement. You will recall we said our doors are open to attract more purposeful and stronger elements who will help us rebuild the party ahead of the election.

“We have consulted and engaged a lot of people. With this defection, we have just started reaping the fruits.”

27 Pro-Wike lawmakers dump PDP for APC in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 27 Rivers lawmakers, who are said to be loyal to Wike have defected to the APC.

The lawmakers dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday, December 11, during the sitting of the house. The pro-Wike legislators sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Fubara Summons emergency exco meeting over lawmakers defection

River state governor, Siminalayi Fubara had an emergency meeting with the members of the state executive council.

The emergency meeting followed the defection of 27 members of the 32-member House of Assembly from the governing PDP to the opposition APC.

It is gathered that the meeting is holding at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

PDP urges INEC to conduct fresh elections over Rivers lawmakers' defection

The PDP reacted to the defection of 27 lawmakers in the Rivers House of Assembly to the APC

The PDP demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should immediately commence the process of conducting fresh elections in the 27 State Constituencies.

Source: Legit.ng