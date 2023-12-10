Senators have announced the donation of their December salaries to the victims of the ‘accidental’ bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi local government area (LGA) of the Kaduna state

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A delegation of senators, led by the deputy president of the Senate, Barau Jubril, has arrived in Kaduna state to express condolences to the victims affected by the error bombing incident in Tudun Biri, Kaduna.

As reported by The Nation, their visit commenced at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the state’s administrative seat, where were welcomed by Governor Uba Sani as they paid their respects and showed support to the affected individuals and the community.

Nigerian lawmakers give out December salaries

Daily Trust also reported that the senators expressed their sympathy and condolence with Governor Sani over the tragic incident, stating their shared concern and distress regarding the situation.

They highlighted the Senate’s ongoing communication with President Bola Tinubu to thoroughly investigate and uncover the circumstances of the incident, ensuring that every aspect is thoroughly examined.

Furthermore, Jubril announced the donation of the senators’ salaries for one month, totaling N109 million, "to be utilised for immediate relief for the affected victims.”

Kaduna gov's message to senators

Governor Sani, in his response, urged the senators to collaborate with him in advocating for justice, stressing the necessity for a thorough investigation and the punishment of those responsible.

The Kaduna governor also appealed to the lawmakers to support the establishment of state police, citing that it would equip security agencies with precise intelligence to avert similar incidents in the future.

The senators' resolve was something that gladdened the heart of the Kaduna governor.

Survivors of Kaduna accidental bombing speak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the surviving people of the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army at the Tudun Biri in the Igabi local government Area of Kaduna state on Tuesday, December 5, said they were bombed twice during the incident.

Saudatu Alamagani, 45, disclosed to journalists that the village was bombed twice by the Nigerian military.

NAF denies responsibility for attack on civilians

Legit.ng also reported that NAF refuted media reports that its aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna.

The agency said the information was "false".

