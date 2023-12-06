The surviving victims at the Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have narrated their experience, saying they were bombed twice

This is as the death toll was said to have increased to 120, according to Amnesty International officials who visited the area

On Sunday, the army mistook the villagers who had gathered in celebration of the Maulud Nabiyy as bandits in their bid to rid of the area from the terror group

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Igabi, Kaduna - The surviving people of the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army at the Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday, December 5, said they were bombed twice during the incident.

According to The Punch, the death toll from the scene of the incident has risen to 120, as stated by the officials of Amnesty International, who visited the affected area in Kaduna to confirm the death toll.

Survivors of the Kaduna bombing narrate ordeals Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

Military airstrike mistakenly killed civilian in Kaduna

The military airstrike was meant to flush out terrorists on Sunday night, December 3, but accidentally hit the civilians during the celebration of Maulud Nabiyy at Tudun Biri.

The army claimed responsibility for the incident, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) pegged the number of casualties to 85. NEMA added that 66 victims sustained injuries.

But on Tuesday, November 5, the accidental bombing was trailed by more condemnation from the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Jama’tu Nasril Islam, and the pan-Northern political and cultural association, calling for punishment for those culpable.

Kaduna villager narrates account of bombing

Saudatu Alamagani, 45, disclosed to journalists that the village was bomb twice by the Nigerian military

According to her, she narrowly escape being killed by the bombs, adding that the incident at first look like a Nollywood scene when it started at about 10pm when the Muslims were celebrating Maulid Nabiyy and they were bombed.

“The military started raining bombs on us’’, she said, adding that the gathering took the bombers to be bandits.

She stressed that dead bodies littered "everywhere" while the people scampered for safety.

Alamagani disclosed that when some members of the community went in search of motorcycle operators that will convey the injured ones to the hospital for medical treatment, the military bombed again.

Bombing of villagers celebrating: Chief of Army Staff visit victims' families

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed regret over the bombing and killing of some Kaduna villagers by the Nigerian army on Sunday

The villagers were said to be celebrating the Moulud Nabiyy when the drone attacked and killed scores of the citizens

But the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday visited the village and commiserated with the people of the community while promising compensation for the victims' families

Source: Legit.ng