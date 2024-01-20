FCT, Abuja - The legal dispute over the Kaduna State seat of power, which lasted for ten months, finally concluded with the Supreme Court's decision. This ruling has resolved any lingering uncertainties about the leadership in Kaduna State.

In response to this resolution, Governor Uba Sani has invited the PDP candidate, Isa Ashiru, to collaborate with his administration to elevate Kaduna State to new levels of success.

The Kaduna state governor has extended an olive branch to his rival to work with him. Photo Credit: Isa Ashiru/Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Governor Sani, who made an appearance on Channels TV's flagship program, 'Politics Today' said:

“Now that the election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, I would like to call on Isah Ashiru to join hands with me to move Kaduna State forward.

“That is why I want to invite him and any other citizen of Kaduna State who have something to offer to come, let’s work together in the spirit of democracy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Sani, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in the election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He secured 730,002 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Ashiru, who garnered 719,196 votes.

Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party (LP) secured the third position with 58,283 votes, while Suleiman Hunkuyi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, received 21,405 votes.

Gov Sani hails Ashiru's sportsmanship

In the latest development, Governor Sani admired his opponent, Ashiru, as the prolonged legal battles surrounding the gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023, concluded on Friday.

Governor Sani commended the PDP candidate, stating that his conduct enhanced democratic principles and upheld the rule of law.

He said:

“I want to use this opportunity to thank my brother and friend, Isah Ashiru, at least for embracing the legal process and ventilating his anger by going to the Supreme Court at this critical time.

“If you remember, he was at the tribunal. After the tribunal, he ran to the Court of Appeal, after the court of appeal now the Supreme Court. For me, what he did was commendable. That is the role of democracy.

“If you are not satisfied, you should approach the judiciary. Of course, that was what he did. Today it is clear, that the Supreme Court unanimously affirmed my election. Of course, the judgement was extremely sound.”

Source: Legit.ng