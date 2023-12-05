Global site navigation

Shiloh 2023 Live Updates: Bishop Oyedepo Invites Nigerians for Divine Blessings
Nigeria

Shiloh 2023 Live Updates: Bishop Oyedepo Invites Nigerians for Divine Blessings

by  Ridwan Adeola

Ota, Ogun state - Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Winners Chapel’s Shiloh 2023 programme.

Stay tuned for real-time updates from one of the biggest church events in Nigeria as Bishop David Oyedepo declares the dawn of a new season.

The Winners Chapel's Shiloh 2023 programme is held at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state. Photos credit: @WinnersWLD
Refresh your browser regularly to get the latest updates.

8:40 AM

"Shiloh, a feast for all people" - Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has declared Shiloh "a feast for all people".

In his pre-Shiloh message, the prominent cleric quoted Isaiah 25:6 which said 'The Lord shall prepare a feast for all people upon this mountain'.

8:35 AM

Shiloh 2023 begins

The annual spiritual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Shiloh, begins on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The event, with the theme, “Redeemed to Flourish in Hard Times,” runs through to Sunday, December 10, 2023, when it is rounded off with a Thanksgiving service.

