“There’s Going to Be a Very Dangerous Christmas”, Prophet Boma Shares December Prediction
- The last month of 2023 is coming to an end, with many preparing for the coming year, 2024
- Legit.ng reports that several Nigerian clerics have been sharing their predictions ahead of the new year
- One of them is Prophet Abel Boma, who predicted a tragic December in a message shared on his YouTube platform
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has asked people to be very prayerful in December 2023.
In a video shared on his known YouTube page, Prophet Boma said there will be mass death.
"Be prayerful this December" - Prophet Boma
The cleric also stated that “there is going to be a very dangerous Christmas”.
His words:
“In the month of December, please everyone, pray seriously. In the month of December, it is not going to be easy. We are going to have a lot of people. I don’t know where they will be. I saw some certain (sic) amount of people, very plenty, I don’t know what happened, but they died.
“Let’s pray, there is going to be a very dangerous Christmas.”
2024: “Conspiracy will be high", Boma
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boma said there would be so much “conspiracy” in 2024.
The cleric warned people to be careful in their relationships with others.
'Expect turbulence in 2024': Apostle Selman
Legit.ng also reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Abuja, Apostle Joshua Selman, revealed what God allegedly showed him about the year 2024.
Apostle Selman stated that the year 2024 would be a turbulent and challenging year for Christians and other believers in Nigeria.
He said the message is not to bring fear but that believers can be prepared, adding that God is trying to redeem the future by revealing things to come.
“America'll give Nigerians lots of visas”, Boma
In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Boma disclosed that he saw the United States of America (USA) “giving Nigerians a lot of visas”.
Prophet Boma claimed that the US would “bypass” several visa appointment wait times for Nigerians.
