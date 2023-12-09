The Labour Party has dismissed rumours that it has backed out of the coalition of opposition parties

This coalition consists of the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party, Peoples Allied Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party

The Labour Party is committed to forming a coalition to safeguard democratic principles that prevent a one-party state

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party leadership has affirmed its participation in the recently established coalition of concerned political parties.

This coalition, named the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties, was officially formed by seven opposition parties aiming to reinforce democracy in the country.

The alliance was inaugurated in Abuja during a meeting at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party.

Notably, the Labour Party's name was absent from the list of member parties, sparking speculation about its involvement.

However, the Labour Party leadership clarified that they have not withdrawn from the coalition.

According to Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the party, the National Working Committee of the Labour Party was duly informed about the coalition's formation.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“They (coalition) wrote and informed us. In fact, we shortlisted people to represent the party at the session yesterday (Thursday); unfortunately, those who were supposed to be there did not go. But we are together with them. The LP is part and parcel of the coalition.”

Expressing his views, Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesman for the LP, emphasised that the coalition's primary goal was to safeguard democratic principles and prevent the nation from becoming a one-party state.

Tanko said:

“The LP has been speaking basically with the PDP, NNPP and trying to see how we can speak as one to save democracy in which all of us are stakeholders.”

APC reacts

In response, the ruling All Progressives Congress downplayed the significance of the coalition formed by significant opposition parties, asserting that they were unfazed by the initiative.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, stated that while members of the new coalition had the right to exercise their democratic freedoms, the ruling party was not concerned about the situation.

