The absence of Lagos and Abuja in the released best 10 cities to visit in the world in 2024 has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians

Africans from Ghana, South Africa, and others are also asking questions as Nairobi, Kenya, topped the best cities in the world to visit in 2024

A Kenyan man urged travellers to be careful when visiting his country's capital, adding that there was no stable law that regulated movement in the country

Lagos was nowhere to be found on the top 10 best cities to visit, as shared by African Fact Check on social media on Friday, December 8, with the caption "Best Cities to Visit in the World in 2024."

According to the tweet, Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, an East African country, was rated the number one best city to visit in the world, as stated by African Fact Check, which cited Lonely Planet as its source.

The post has started generating traction and reactions from commentators, and some Nigerians are asking why Lagos, the commercial city of West Africa, did not make it to the list.

Reactions as Kenya's capital tops best cities to visit in the world in 2024

Below are some of their reactions:

Samuel Dada took to the comment section and wondered why Nigeria's busy city did not make it to the list. He said:

"Where is Lagos?"

Another user with the handle @summarizest explained:

"Lonely Planet's 2024 list suggests awesome places to visit, from Nairobi and Paris to less-known spots like Mostar and Manaus.

"It's a mix of adventure and culture, with cities like Jakarta and Prague, even Kansas City, making the cut.

"It's all about diverse and exciting travel experiences."

Ochieng commented that Nairobi is the only city in the world with a national park. He said:

"This is the only city in the world with a national park.

"Nairobi is proud to be the only city in the world with a national park. Explore Nairobi to take in variety of entertainment , history, art, wildlife and Matatu culture."

Reacting also, a user with the handle @lappoosky wondered why no city from South Africa made it to the list. He said:

"Where is south Africa though?"

Dr Alaska in his reaction queried why Ghana did not make it to the top 10. He said:

"Where’s Ghana?"

Vladamir Rove gave travel advisory to visitors. He said:

"For your peace of mind, if you have to visit Nairobi, Kenya, consider coming in August or September. Dont let your peace of mind be tormented at the beginning of the year. Or just avoid it in totality. We have rotating laws that will hurt your head and heart. Sorry in advance."

Below is the full list of the top 10 best cities to visit in the world and their countries

Nairobi, Kenya Paris, France Montreal, Canada Mostar, Bosnia Philadelphia, USA Manaus, Brazil Jakarta, Indonesia Prague, Czech Izmir, Turkiye Kansas City, USA

