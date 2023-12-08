Lagos woke up to the tragedy of an overhead bridge in the Alapere area of the state badly collapsed by a vehicle coming into the state

The accident, which reportedly happened late at night on Thursday, affected the outbound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge

According to a statement from Governor Sanwo-Olu's media aide, the road will soon be open to users while the state's Ministry of Work will conduct an integrity test on the other part of the bridge

Alapere, Lagos - The Alapere overhead bridge has been destroyed by a trailer carrying a container. The accident has affected the outbound lane of the 3rd Mainland Bridge

The TVC News reported that the responders had been there all night, and they had been able to achieve a partial opening of the road.

The responders are making efforts to move the truck now, and the road is expected to be free soon.

Lagos advises motorists to take alternative route as bridge collapse at Alapere

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Lagos.

According to Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on new media, the event happened at about 11pm on Thursday night, December 7.

Gawat said a vehicle was coming into the state at high speed and hit the Alapere pedestrian bridge inward, destroying a section of it.

Lagos speaks on collapsed overhead bridge at Alapere

The governor's aide's tweet reads in part:

"The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority @followlastma led by the Special Adviser on Transportation, Hon. @Sola_Giwa and GM LASTMA, Olalekan Oki Bakare and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were on ground all through the night to manage the situation and divert the traffic.

"The Alapere Division of the Lagos Police Command were also very supportive of the operation and worked with the team all through the night."

Gawat further stated that the road will soon be open for users while noting that the Lagos state ministry of work will conduct on integrity test on the other half of the bridge.

