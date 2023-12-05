The federal government has received the Second Niger Bridge valued at N336 billion from Julius Berger

The project is a 1.6-kilometre bridge that runs from Anambra state through to Delta state

Filling stations, restaurants, supper markets, and other facilities are expected to follow the project

The Second Niger Bridge, valued at N336 billion, has been officially handed over to the Federal Government.

The project was delivered by renowned construction company Julius Berger, which Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga partially owns.

The 1.6-kilometer bridge that connects the states of Anambra and Delta was officially opened at a ceremony at the bridge's toll plaza, according to a Vanguard report.

The project is to be fully completed soon.

Nigeria's Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to promoting road infrastructure through the completion of the Second Niger Bridge during the event held at the bridge's toll area.

Umahi highlighted how the initiative may significantly reduce the area's traffic congestion.

He, however, said that lightning issues still need to be resolved. He noted solar solutions would soon be deployed to save diesel costs.

He said:

“The roads are going to be completed when we have completed the two interchanges; one is taking us off from Asaba town to cut off the traffic, and the other one is going to be done by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) Ltd to avoid Onitsha town and take you straight to Obosi."

He noted that President Bola Tinubu is committed to the project and other service station projects like filling stations, restaurants, supper markets, and other facilities in the Western world.

The minister also noted the provision of Closed-Circuit (CCTV) cameras and some security personnel to enable anyone to get security assistance within five minutes.

Lars Richter, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, said the event marks a technical handover after the former administration inaugurated the project.

He also credited the company for completing the project on time.

