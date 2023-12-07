President Bola Tinubu's minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has announced his intention to return to the APC

Ibadan, Oyo - President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has dumped his Accord Party (AP) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a tweet by Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the APC from Oyo state, who shared the ceremony letter of return to the APC by the minister on his return to the ruling party.

Adelabu plans massive celebration for his return to APC

In the letter, Adelabu said that the celebration of his return to the APC will be held on Friday, December 15, and demanded the presence of the chairmen of the party from each local government in Oyo state and the state executive members in attendance.

The minister recalled that he left the party over the internal crisis that rocked the Oyo state chapter of the APC and the manner of the primary that produced Teslim Folarin as the party candidate.

However, he noted that his return was premised on his consultation with the national leader and national executive of the APC. Therefore, he decided to rejoin the party.

He said:

"My first demonstration of this was a courtesy visit to the party national chairman where we agreed on the imperatives of my return to the party."

Why Adelabu left APC

Before his appointment, Adelabu was the candidate of the Accord Party in the March 18 governorship election in Oyo state but lost to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adelabu joined Accord Party from the APC to contest the governorship election in Oyo state when he could not secure the ticket of the ruling party.

