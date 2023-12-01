The APC campaign council has alleged that the early-morning attack on the residence of the Kogi state resident electoral commissioner (REC) for INEC was perpetrated by SDP thugs

APC's Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who spoke at a press briefing, claimed that the same arsonists had attempted to burn down the Kogi state government house

The APC therefore asked relevant security agents to take action as the SDP governorship candidate in the November 11 poll, Murtala Ajaka, cannot represent an untouchable character

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - The All Progressive Congress (APC) has blamed the attack by gunmen on the residence of the state residence electoral commissioner (REC), Gabriel Longpet on the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to The Punch, Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for the APC campaign council, who spoke at a press briefing on Friday, December 1, said the arsonists also attempted to burn down the Kogi state government house.

APC has insinuated that the SDP was behind the attack on INEC REC's house. Photo credit: Kingsley Femi Fanwo, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

'SDP operates violent gang of criminals' - APC

According to Fanwo, the governorship candidate of the (SDP), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, and his SDP supporters have shown enough evidence that they are violent and should be held responsible for what happened at the residence of the REC.

Per The Nation, the APC official said:

"We have no problem allowing legal teams to access documents and materials. It is the norm. But we won’t allow any desperate bloodthirsty politician to tamper with the true verdict of the Kogi people.

“We are witnessing a bold-face criminality being perpetrated by the defeated SDP candidate and his violent gang of criminals. They imported thugs from neighbouring states into Kogi."

The APC chieftain added:

"The violence witnessed in Kogi East because of the desperation of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka was not witnessed in the West and Central. He turned himself into an outlaw, attacking the opposition, killing opposition members, and boasting to go free."

Meanwhile, Blueprint newspaper reported that the APC asked the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to immediately arrest Ajaka.

Kogi: Gunmen attack residence of INEC’s REC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the early hours of Friday, December 1, around 3.30 am, gunmen attacked the residence of Longpet.

INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, revealed this unfortunate update via a social media post.

The agency said the armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

Source: Legit.ng