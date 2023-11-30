There's a new revelation regarding who is in charge of Rivers state political structure and affairs

Opunabo Inko-Tariah in a recent interview, disclosed that Nyesom Wike is controlling the APC and the PDP in Rivers state

According to the former aide, Wike wants absolute control of Rivers state and Fubara is not willing to let that happen which is the more reason they are at war with each other

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former Special Adviser to Ex-Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and civil rights advocate, Opunabo inko-Tariah, has weighed in on the political crisis in the state.

Inko-Tariah says Wike is at loggerheads with Fubara because he wants absolute control of Rivers state. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Why Wike wants Fubara out, Inko-Tariah speaks

Inko-Tariah, in an interview with Arise News on Thursday, November 30, godfatherism is the major issue between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the former aide, the problems were festered by Governor Wike’s desire to control Rivers state and government while still being in charge as the Minister of the FCT in Abuja.

The civil right advocate also stated that it is incontrovertible that Wike controls both the APC and PDP in Rivers state.

Her noted that this is reflected in the recent appointment of the new committe in the Rivers state APC, adding that the officials were all Wike's men.

Speaking further, Inko-Tariah described Wike as a selfish politician and an opportunist who wants to make the state ungovernable for Fubara. He concluded that Wike's antics so far is "a grand delusion."

He said:

“Wike doesn’t even have the clout that the world thinks he has. He is an opportunist. If he thinks that he is going to make the state ungovernable for Fubara, then it’s a grand delusion.“

The former aide specifically noted that Wike is angry with Fubara because the governor sacked the minister's appointtee who are not qualified.

Watch Inko-Tariah's interview below

Gov Fubara dares Wike: “I’m a full-blooded Ijaw man"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rivers Governor Fubara hit at his predecessor, Nyesom Wike in a fresh banter, declaring he is a strong Ijaw man.

Fubara declared that Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

“Nominating Wike for ministerial appointment worst mistake,” Amaechi speaks on regrets in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians dragged the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi into Rivers state political crisis.

Recall the political crisis in Rivers state following the impeachment plot of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state's assembly lawmakers.

In a new development, a trending video of Amaechi when asked how he was managing Wike, said: “Nominating Wike for ministerial appointment was his worst mistake ever.”

Source: Legit.ng