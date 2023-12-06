Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has knocked opposition leader Peter Obi of the Labour Party over the proposed N15.5 billion budget for the renovation of the VP’s residence

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, made the proposal to complete the residence of the vice president, a project said to have been started by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan

Obi, in his criticism, has described the project as a waste of resources in the current harsh economy of the country while alleging that over 1400 delegates were sponsored to Dubai

Aso Rock, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has taken a swipe against Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, over his criticism of the proposed N15.5 billion budget for the renovation of the vice president’s residence.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made the proposal as part of the 2024 budget to complete the abandoned project, which, according to Shettima, was started by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Leadership reported.

Shettima faults Peter Obi's comment on proposal to complete VP's residency Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima, Peter Obi

Peter Obi condemns Wike's N15.5 billion to complete VP's residence

Peter Obi has also criticised the presidency for sponsoring over 1,400 delegates for the climate change summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

But in his reaction to the Labour Party candidate's criticism, Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesperson of the vice president, accused Obi of "unhealthy post-election trauma," alleging that the former governor of Anambra state was only trying to undermine President Bola Tinubu's administration.

According to Nkwocha, Obi's comment is a "self-aggrandisement" and "political opportunism."

Presidency knocks Peter Obi for criticising Tinubu's administration

The presidency maintained that Obi spent a significant amount of time painting black the reputation of the current administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC), citing the two instances mentioned above.

His statement reads in part:

“For good 24 hours, Obi danced naked in the public square, trying to curry the attention of those who care to listen to his falsehood and warped opinions about waste."

