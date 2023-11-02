President Bola Tinubu's N5 billion presidential yacht included in the supplementary budget has been transferred to a student loan by the House of Representatives.

Abubakar Bichi, the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, made the disclosure on Thursday, November 2, after the House passed the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary, Bichi said the item was removed by the committee and transferred to the money budgeted for the student loan section making it N10 billion.

Source: Legit.ng