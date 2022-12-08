Peter Obi's presence at Shiloh 2022 was greeted with a rousing reception by members of the church

Ota - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, received a rousing welcome from members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, December 8.

The former Anambra state governor visited Faith Tabernacle, headquarters of the mega church at Sango Ota, Ogun state, to join worshippers at the ongoing Shiloh 2022 programme.

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, the First Vice President of the church, introduced Obi to the ecstatic congregants.

Obi was accompanied to the church programme by Major-General John Enenche (rtd), a former Nigerian military spokesman and member of the Labour Party.

In a video circulating on social media, the church members were seen shouting as Obi's image showed up on the gigantic screens in Faith Tabernacle.

As soon as Bishop Abioye introduced the Labour Party presidential candidate to the church, many stood and shouted on top of their voices to welcome him.

Recall that Obi visited Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday, July 19.

A photo of Obi and Oyedepo was shared via Facebook on Wednesday, July 20, by a Christian blog known as Church Gist.

There were speculations that the visit was for 'priestly and birthday blessings', as the former Anambra governor turned 61 years the same day he visited the revered Bishop.

2023: Oyedepo, wife, comments interpreted as subtle Peter Obi's endorsement

On Saturday, August 6, Pastor Faith Oyedepo urged Nigerians to be obedient in their dealings with the affairs of God.

Also speaking on the same day, her husband, Bishop Oyedepo, said obedience is better than sacrifice.

The declarations were interpreted as a subtle endorsement of Peter Obi, whose supporters have adopted the slogan 'Obi-dients'.

