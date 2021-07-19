A young man, Moses Owen Browne, has succeeded greatly in life after having a very humbling beginning as a beggar and petty trader

Moses revealed that his turnaround occurred in 2012 when he attended Shiloh and wrote more than 20 prayer requests

Now a diplomat, the Liberian man said paying his tithes regularly and serving God paved his way to success

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young man, Moses Owen Browne, has gone on his LinkedIn page to talk about how he had a life-changing encounter after he attended Shiloh.

He said that though he is a Liberian, he joined the commission when he was living in Ghana. When he returned to his home country in 2008, he continued.

Moses said that serving God really pays. Photo source: LinkedIn/Moses Owen Browne

Source: UGC

Moses used to work for free

Moses revealed that prior to joining the commission, he was nothing to be proud of as he was working for free as a journalist. He said he had to sell things like doughnuts, boiled eggs, and peanuts to survive.

As a teenager, he had to beg for money on the street as his parents were also very poor. Challenging himself on a daily basis, the man was able to finish university. His breakthrough, according to him, was at 2012 Shiloh.

He said he wrote more than 20 prayer requests to God. Among them were that he wanted to be gainfully employed, have passion for the kingdom, and go forward in his academic pursuit.

I am now a diplomat

Moses said he committed himself to service and he also became a constant tithe payer. Apart from that, he also took up the task to tell people about God.

The man is now a permanent representative of his country in London. Below are some of the reactions to his story:

Rev. Dr. Israel Newberry said:

"Moses, I am very proud of you. To all of you out there who think it is a waste of time or your time is finish... it is not over until God says it is over. Keep holding up and moving forward. Don't give up on your dream and God will not give up on you."

Evalsam Azogo said:

"Congratulations Moses Owen Browne. Your testimony is an inspiration to many. I pray that the grace of God upon the living faith church worldwide, will continue to rob off on every engaging faithful steward."

Benjamin Ejezie said:

"Thank God for your testimony my brother. Over the years, God has used Winners' Chapel as a platform to raise many giants both in the Secular and Sacred.What a great commission."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

My life changed from being an intern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Taiwo Joda, went online to share photos that show how his life transformed over the years.

Joining the "How it started vs how it is going" popular social media trend, his first photo showed him holding his suit when he was just an intern.

Now the CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank Limited, he attempted to recreate the pose he struck years ago as he placed a hand in his pocket.

Source: Legit