Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been congratulated by the Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The congratulatory statement was released hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll

According to the statement, the opposition party said they will remain committed to upholding the growth of democracy in the state

Abeokuta, Ogun - The Ogun State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday night for his confirmed victory in the March governorship election of the previous year.

Through its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, the party conveyed in a statement that it acknowledges the court's decision, affirming Gov. Dapo Abiodun's win under the All Progressives Congress.

Despite the outcome, the PDP expressed its commitment to moving forward and actively contributing to advancing democratic principles.

The unanimous dismissal of the appeal by Oladipupo Adebutu, the PDP candidate in the last gubernatorial election, was delivered by a five-member court panel led by Justice John Okoro on Friday, January 19.

Recall that the Supreme Court upheld its decision, stating that the Petitioners failed to meet the substantial legal obligation of proving the legitimacy of the reelection of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of Ogun State.

The Apex Court emphasised that neither the PDP nor its candidate could conclusively demonstrate that Governor Dapo Abiodun did not secure the majority of valid votes, as they could not establish this beyond a reasonable doubt.

PDP congratulates Gov Dapo

Following this verdict, the PDP in Ogun, as quoted by Punch, said:

“In light of this, the Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the good people of Ogun State.”

The party encouraged its members to remain resilient despite the setback at the Supreme Court, emphasising the importance of continuing their efforts towards the state's progress.

Gov Abiodun sends crucial message to PDP candidate, Adebutu

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun sent a message to the PDP candidate, Hon. Adebutu, after the Apex court verdict.

Abiodun said all attempts to distract him and his cabinet by the opposition parties in the state have failed.

He said that after the Supreme Court judgement, Adebutu and the PDP can start preparing for a rerun in 2027.

