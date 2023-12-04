Bello Bala, a grandson of former President Shehu Shagari, faulted the allegation of ‘Yorubanisation agenda’ leveled against the President Bola Tinubu administration

Shagari said there's no way President Tinubu will ignore the north in his government as some have claimed

The top northern politician said the setup of the Service Chiefs was equally distributed by President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Bello Bala, grandson of former President Shehu Shagari, has revealed why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot ignore the north in his government.

Shagari said northerners are among the most powerful appointees at the federal level in Tinubu’s administration.

Shagari’s grandson, Bello Bala said northerners are among the most powerful appointees in Tinubu's govt Photo Credit:@officialABAT/@NYCN_Hq

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview with the Vanguard while addressing the alleged “Yorubanisation agenda” by Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The truth is, even if anyone tries, the North cannot be neglected in terms of appointments as a result of its political relevance. As far as the eyes can see, northerners are well grounded in Tinubu’s government, as well as other sections of the country. So it is just hearsay.

Reacting to the allegation levelled against the Tinubu administration, the top northern politician said:

"Frankly, the perception is unavoidable and this is why. If the former occupants of some particular offices in the past administration were northerners, and another administration comes, will it be fair to replace them with another set of northerners? That is where the problem is.

"The precedent was set somewhere. In my own opinion, the President has even tried. Look at the setup of the Service Chiefs for instance. It was equally distributed even with the section of the country that didn’t really vote for him. While this perception may take time to correct, the evident equilibrium in appointments suggests a commitment to fostering inclusivity and fairness."

Is Tinubu ‘Yorubanising’ his cabinet? Ethnic leaders react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the appointments made by President Tinubu to implement his renewed hope agenda have been backed by ethnic leaders from 371 ethnic groups under the aegis of The Natives.

This is on the heels of the numerous criticisms from some pro-democracy groups that President Tinubu has been biasing with his appointments by selecting persons from his ethnic group to head top-tier governmental organisations.

The leader of the Natives, Hon Smart Edwards, said he was pleased with the appointments and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu approves appointment of Immigration comptroller-general

President Tinubu approved the appointment of Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Tinubu also approved the appointment of six Deputy Comptroller General of the Service with effect from January 1st, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng