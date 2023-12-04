The Supreme Court has been asked to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on the doctrine of ‘Lis Pendens’

The Hope Democratic Party (HDP) said the doctrine of Lis Pendens rendered the 2023 presidential election illegal

The National Coordinator of the HDP, Alhaji Anwal Ibrahim, in a statement faulted Tinubu's inauguration on May 29

FCT, Abuja - The Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has asked the Supreme Court to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The HDP and its 2019 presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru, said Tinubu should be sacked for unlawfully presenting himself for inauguration on May 29 as president when he is aware of a pending appeal against the conduct of the 2023 presidential election at the apex court, ThisDay reported.

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has asked the Supreme Court to sack President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The National Coordinator of the HDP, Alhaji Anwal Ibrahim, disclosed this in a press statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, Monday, December 4.

The opposition party claimed that by the doctrine of ‘Lis Pendens’, it is not yet the turn of Tinubu to occupy the Office of President of Nigeria.

According to HP, the doctrine of Lis Pendens has rendered the 2023 presidential election, as well as its outcome, illegal and an exercise in futility.

Why Supreme Court should sack Tinubu as President

According to the statement, Tinubu had on May 18, sought and got the Supreme Court's permission to be joined as an interested party in Owuru’s suit seeking to be declared as the adjudged winner of the 2019 election.

Ibrahim said Tinubu ought not to have been sworn in as president having joined the pending suit on the subject of alleged mandate usurpation by Buhari.

“There is no doubt that the present act of self-help and claim to occupy the office of the president by any of the parties in this action is an act of self-help and violates the law and the doctrine of Lis Pendens"

He added that:

“The implication of this by-law is that the 2023 presidential election and its outcome which Tinubu was aware of before joining the suit is subsumed and dependent on the outcome of the existing legal proceedings on the subject of the already adjudged and yet to be served constitutional mandate of Owuru to serve out the term of office of the president of Nigeria as required by law.”

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

