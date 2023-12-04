The appointment of Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has been approved

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved Adepoju's appointment as Immigration Comptroller-General on Monday, December 1

The President also approved the appointment of six Deputy Comptroller Generals of the Immigration Service

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

As reported by The Nation, Tinubu also approved the appointment of six Deputy Comptroller General of the Service with effect from January 1st, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Board of the Civil Defence, Nigeria Immigration, Fire and Correctional Services, Alhaji Ahmed Jaafaru on Monday, December 4.

The six Deputy Comptrollers-General are:

Zainab Lawal

Auna Usman Aliyu

Nandap Kemi Nannan

Usman Babangida

Hassan Sadat

Emenike Ijeoma Chidi

“Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of the Finance and Account Directorate.

Adepoju has been in an acting capacity since June 1, 2023.

She was born on 13/7/1963 in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State in South-West Nigeria.

