According to Afegbua, those clamouring for zoning in the governorship election are missing the whole essence of democracy

He said it is time for Edo state to return to APC as the state cannot afford to be in opposition anymore

Benin City, Edo state - Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former spokesman of ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has declared his intention to run for the Edo state governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Afegbua said he was offering himself to serve the good people of Edo state, The Punch reported.

According to the former Commissioner for Information, Edo people are presently disoriented by the politics of highhandedness.

Afegbua, who is from Edo North said there has never been a zoning arrangement in determining who will be the governor of the state.

“There has never been zoning of governorship positions in Edo State. Anyone who says that there is zoning will be missing the point altogether.”

As reported by PM News, he said it is time for Edo state to join the ruling party at the centre and renew their hope.

“The state cannot afford to be in opposition anymore when we have a Federal Government that is poised to renew our hope and take us to a place of prosperity, economic strength, stability, and pride.

