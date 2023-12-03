Atiku Abubakar has said he has no relationship with Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels)

Legit.ng reports that this was in reaction to reports that he is a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the contract cancellation between Intels and the federal government

However, Atiku said he sold his shares in Intels, which he co-founded, in December 2020 to the parent company, Orlean Investment Group, and made his exit from the company public in January 2021

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has said he already ‘divested’ from Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), thus could not have been a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the FG.

Legit.ng recalls that some reports claimed that the Nigerian government restored the boat service contract to Intels after three years. Some reports still linked Intels to Atiku.

Atiku clears air on Intels sale

Also, some posters claim that the former vice president sold his Intels shares for millions of dollars to President Bola Tinubu.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, December 3, Atiku stressed that he sold Intels to Orlean Investment Group.

“In January 2021, I made public the sale of my shares in Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels) to Orlean Investment Group, the parent company of Intels.

“The phased sale of those shares that commenced in 2018 peaked in December 2020. Intels also made public my exit from the oil and gas logistics company, meaning that a different entity now owns those shares I sold.

“My divestment from the company that I co-founded has not been reversed. Consequently, I cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be a beneficiary of the reinstatement of the boat pilotage monitoring business that was taken away from Intels by the Federal Government.

“Therefore, the insinuation that I am a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the cancellation of the contract between Intels and the Federal Government is untrue and should be seen for what it is: mischief.”

In a similar vein, an X user, @woye1 corroborated Atiku's explanation.

Atiku sells Intel shares for $100million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku sold his interests in Intels through a series of transactions.

Abubakar exited the company with his family.

FG resumes contract with Intels

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government the Service Boat Operation Contract between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Intels was extended, with the NPA instructing the company to recommence its services promptly.

The directive is outlined in a November 30, 2023, circular issued by the NPA, titled 'Reinstatement of Intels Nigeria Limited as the monitoring provider for service boat operations in the pilotage district.'

