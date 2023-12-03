President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to roll out 100 electric buses across the country

The move aligns with the country's drive towards a greener future and cleaner energy

The President also disclosed the appointment of two co-chairs for the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

President Bola Tinubu has announced Nigeria's forthcoming deployment of 100 electric buses, marking a pivotal move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Emphasizing the significance of this initiative, President Tinubu underscored the country's commitment to substantially reducing its carbon footprint and modernizing its transportation systems.

Tinubu addressed the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme during the COP28 climate summit's sidelines. Photo credit - StateHouse, Oando

The announcement was made during a meeting with stakeholders and investors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as detailed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential spokesman, in a statement released in Abuja on the same day.

Tinubu addressed the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme during the COP28 climate summit's sidelines.

Initiative to modernise Nigeria's transportation system

Tinubu articulated that this initiative is a key component of a broader strategy to establish Nigeria and Africa as green manufacturing and industrialization leaders.

According to The Guardian, the primary focus involves positioning natural gas as a transitional fuel, complemented by various renewable energy sources.

He said:

This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative.

Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices.

The transition to electric vehicles forms part of the Federal Government's post-subsidy strategies to address the consequences of rising petrol prices.

Additionally, the government signalled its willingness to collaborate with the private sector, aiming to facilitate the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles (EVs) for the Nigerian population.

Pursuing this transformative vision, the President disclosed the appointment of two co-chairs for the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

These appointees are Mr. Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Mr. Dahiru Salisu, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

Tinubu assured potential investors that this initiative extends beyond a mere pilot project status.

This is coming after Lagos State Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first set of electric buses in the state's public transport system.

