Alhassan Doguwa, a House of Representatives member from Kano, tackled his colleague from Jigawa state, Yusuf Galambi, over President Bola Tinubu's budget presentation on Wednesday

Galambi accused President Tinubu of deceiving the national assembly by presenting an empty budget box before the lawmakers on Wednesday

But Doguwa, in his reaction to the allegation, said all lawmakers received a softcopy of the document even before the President visited the national assembly for the presentation

FCT, Abuja - Alhassan Doguwa, the House of Representatives member representing the Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano, has tackled his colleague on the claim that President Bola Tinubu presented an empty budget box to the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 29.

Yusuf Galambi, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and colleague of Doguwa in the Lower Chamber, accused President Tinubu of deceiving the national assembly during his budget presentation on Wednesday, The Punch reported.

Rep dismisses claim that Tinubu presents empty budget box

The Jigawa lawmaker said:

“We checked the case of the document he presented and found it empty. In the history of the National Assembly, such an incident has never happened until this year, and this is not what the constitution of the country said should be done.”

Doguwa says Tinubu presents soft copy of 2024 budget to lawmaker

Reacting to the allegation from his colleague on Friday, December 1, Doguwa stated that the lawmakers had earlier received the full budget of President Tinubu before the joint session of the National Assembly where he addressed the lawmakers.

Doguwa said:

“What people don’t know is that President Tinubu had since submitted a flash drive of the whole budget before his presentation to the joint chambers.”

President Tinubu was at the national assembly on Wednesday where he presented the 2023 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion. The President also listed seven major issues that the budget will addressed once it is approved by the national assembly.

