Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, has shared a video of the moment controversial Prophet Odùméje was slapped by officials of the Anambra government

Omokri shared the video while kicking Peter Obi's condemnation of the demolition of some illegal buildings by the Lagos state government

Odumeje was allegedly slapped last year during the demolition of some parts of his church by the Anambra government, as they were allegedly built on waterways

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential aide, has shared a video of where officials of the Anambra state government allegedly slapped the controversial Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odùméje, during demolition.

Omokri, who was ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, shared the video of the event, which happened in July last year, on his X, formerly Twitter page on Friday, November 1, in his reaction to Peter Obi's condemnation of the demolition of some illegal buildings in Lagos.

Omokri knocks Obi over condemnation of building demolition in Lagos Photo Credit: Reno Omokri, Prophet Odumeje, Peter Obbi

Omokri knocks Peter Obi for condemning demolition in Lagos

Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, on Thursday, November 30, condemned the demolition of the illegal structures in Lagos, saying that because of the hardship in the country, the government should carry out enforcement with compassion.

In his reaction to Obi's condemnation, Omokri said the former governor of Anambra state was not being fair with the development in Lagos, citing that he was silent when similar developments happened in his state.

The former presidential aide said:

"Odumeje Was Slapped By Anambra Officials While Demolishing IIlegal Structures. Obi Said NOTHING. Nobody Was Slapped in Lagos. Obi CONDEMNED Lagos!"

See the video here:

Anambra government demolished parts of Odumeje's church

Odùméje is the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, located in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state.

In July 2022, the government of Anambra state demolished some part of Odumeje's church, saying the church and some other buildings marked for demolition because they were built on the waterways.

