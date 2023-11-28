The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is reportedly set to deliver its judgment on the NNPP's appeal against the victory of PDP Governor Agbu Kefas at the Taraba's tribunal

Recall that the appellate court has sacked two governors of the PDP, a development criticised by the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who faulted the APC and federal government

The PDP governors have said they have confidence in the judiciary and expressed optimism of getting favourable judgment at the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Agbu Kefas, was set to know his fate at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja over the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Taraba state.

According to TVC, the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the state capital, earlier ruled that Kefa was the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the North-Central state.

Appeal court to deliver judgment on Taraba state governorship election tussle Photo Credit: Agbu Kefas, Court of Appeal Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The petition of Sani Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was dismissed by the three-member panel of justices of the tribunal over lack of merit.

Yahaya had instituted the petition against the victory of the governor in the last general election, alleging that there was non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

In the petition, the NNPP and Yahaya also alleged overvoting, election result sheet manipulation and violence in some polling units during the election.

Recall that the Court of Appeal has sacked no less than two governors under the umbrella of the PDP, a development that has been described as a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria to a one-party state

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the March 18 governorship election, made the allegation after the appellate court sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

However, PDP governors expressed their confidence in the judiciary, while noting that the cases would be appropriately addressed at the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng