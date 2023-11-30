Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the commencement of gratuity payments for pensioners

A statement released by the governor's aide confirmed that payment of gratuity would commence on Saturday, December 2

Eligible pensioners were instructed to come to the government house for verification with their complete documents

The governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the payment of gratuities to pensioners in the state.

Kwankwason Tuwita, the governor's senior special assistant on digital media, made this known via a statement released on his official X handle on Thursday, November 30.

According to the statement, the payment of gratuity to pensioners would commence on Saturday, December 2.

The statement reads:

"The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf will on Saturday, 2 December 2023, flag-off the payment gratuities to pensioners in the state.

"Senior citizens who retired from 2016-2019 and are owed between 3 million naira and below will be the first set of beneficiaries.

"Also, senior citizens who retired from 2016 to 2020 and are wired 2.5 million and below, and deceased retirees who are owed 3 million naira will also be among the first set."

Pensioners urged to undergo verification to claim gratuity

Pensioners eligible for payment were urged to bring their documents for verification at the state house at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2.

This development comes when there is political instability in Kano following a series of protests over the appellate court's decision to sack Governor Yusuf and cancel his victory at the March 18 gubernatorial poll.

Governor Yusuf would be seeking redress at the Supreme as it would be his last port of call to hold a grip on his seat as leader of Kano state.

