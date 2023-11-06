Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners as wage awards in the state.

According to the governor, the payment will be for six months at an additional N2.2 billion to the wage bill of the state.

He made this known while addressing workers at the entrance of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan., The Nation reported.

