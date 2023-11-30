Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has condemned the statement by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that his ancestors founded Lagos

The former militant leader said the claim is historical parasitism and it did not have a place in the realm of intelligence

According to Dokubo, the fact that some conquered or attacked other people in the past does not mean they founded their land

In a video shared by the Yoruba Nation on X, formerly Twitter, the Ijaw man said the fact that some people attacked a place or conquered a particular region does not mean they are the real founders and owners of such a place.

The freedom fighter described the claim by the Oba of Benin as "historical parasitism", adding that it did not have any place in history as such a claim was a sign of lack of intelligence.

How Nigerians react to Asari Dokubo's comment on Oba of Benin's claim

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their reactions. Below are some of their comments:

Felix Olusola Abayomi said:

"All these. I blame the British. They messed up Nigeria. If you know how far Benin is from Lagos, you will agree with Asari."

Abraham Great posited:

"The lack of historical documentation contributes largely to what the Yorubas are facing. We should now do better to document, research and put the record straight.

"You can see why and how Russia could not outran Ukraine easily; because Ukraine know their Land and their history. The country existed before Russia. So most of the land claims were land-grabbed. The ambiguous situation of Crimea is only as complicated as the politics involved.

"Every region needs a huge research centre. Thanks to Afdb for investment in the Knowledge zone on Ekiti. We need to learn."

Santorini commented:

"This is a fair logic and analysis but the word Eko is a Benin term"

Olu on his part commended the freedom fighter for speaking his mind. He said:

"I wonder why some people hate this guy. He always speaks his mind, which is always the truth, the way he sees things. Here is logical sense: I am listening to."

Oluwatosin also agreed with Dokubo. He said:

"I may not support his choice of words, but logically, let's debate the possibilities of a landlocked kingdom founding island."

