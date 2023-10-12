Master Gold Oviota Ajagun has emerged as a one-day speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly

Master Ajagun is the Fifteen-year-old highest-scorer in the 2023 JAMB and best-performing student in WAEC from Edo State

The student of Gloryland Secondary School, Akoko-Edo LGA, scored 335 marks in the 2023 UTME examination

The fifteen-year-old highest-scorer in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from Edo state, Master Gold Oviota Ajagun has bagged a big but quick opportunity.

Master Gold Oviota Ajagun: 15-Yr-Old Highest JAMB Scorer in Edo Emerges One-Day Assembly Speaker.

Source: Facebook

Why Master Gold Oviota Ajagun was opportune to sit with Edo lawmakers

The brilliant student has emerged as a one-day speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, October 2023.

Master Ajagun, a student of Gloryland Secondary School, Akoko-Edo Local Government emerged as the best-performing candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), in Edo state, as he scored 335 marks in the examination.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, who received the student in the company of the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo constituency II, Donald Okogbe made the student a one-day speaker of the Assembly.

Agbebaku commended the student for achieving the feat and making the state proud and also offered him a one-year scholarship covering his tuition.

According to him, the scholarship takes effect immediately after he gets admission into the University of Ibadan to study medicine and surgery.

15-year-old gets 9 A1 in WAEC

