Concerned PDP chieftain Daniel Bwala has expressed deep concern over the inconsistency of 2023 election tribunal judgments, calling them the worst in years

The legal luminary tackled the Court of Appeal for conflicting judgments in the 2023 elections while questioning the sack of the Plateau Governor, Caleb Muftwang

Further raising questions about the integrity of the judicial system, Bwala urged the Supreme Court to intervene in resolving the conflicting election tribunal decisions

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has expressed deep concerns over inconsistent judgments in the 2023 election tribunals, particularly highlighting the recent removal of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang by the Court of Appeal in Jos.

Bwala's call for Supreme Court intervenetion over Plateau Gov Muftwang’s sack. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang, @BwalaDaniel

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftain tells Supreme Court what to do over appeal court judgment sacking Plateau gov

Bwala urges the Supreme Court to use the Plateau state case as an opportunity to affirm its authority and settle the ongoing debate over the finality of judgments, especially in pre-election matters.

The constitutional lawyer questions why the Court of Appeal, which rejected pre-election matters in other states, decided to take jurisdiction over the issue in Plateau, creating a contradiction that needs clarification.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The constitutional lawyer has asked the Supreme Court to use the case of the Plateau state, which sacked Mutfwang to affirm superiority over the Appellate Court.

Bwala, in an interview with Arise News on Monday, November 27, said:

“This case of Plateau State, when it gets to the Supreme Court, would be the case of the Supreme Court versus the Court of Appeal. It has more to do with the sanctity and integrity of the Supreme Court itself.

“…because the Supreme Court will have to determine whether that judgment they delivered in the Presidential Election Tribunal is to be carried out by subordinate courts in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians and the legal community closely watches the unfolding events as the apex court prepares to adjudicate on the Plateau state case, determining the broader implications for the judiciary's role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Femi Falana reacts to appeal court judgements sacking Kano, Plateau governors

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for a review of the appeal court judgments sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Falana noted that the court verdicts that voided the election of Mutfwang and Yusuf, should be reviewed because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed in its duty to conduct proper elections in the country.

Plateau governor takes action as appeal court sacks him

Meanwhile, Caleb Mutfwang has described the verdict of the appeal court that nullified his election as a temporary setback.

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the "mandate overwhelmingly given to him" by the people of Plateau state would be restored.

He said he had instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng