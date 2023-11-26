The Court of Appeal in Abuja has removed Nannim Langyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the representative of Langtang north-north constituency in the Plateau state House of Assembly

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked Nannim Langyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the lawmaker representing the Langtang north-north constituency in the Plateau state House of Assembly.

In a unanimous judgment on Saturday, November 25, the appellate court declared Nimchak Nansak of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared PDP's Langyi as the winner of the election. The PDP candidate also won at the tribunal.

However, the three-member panel of justices of the appeal court set aside the tribunal’s verdict and ruled that Langyi was not qualified to have contested the election, TheCable reported.

PDP has no structure in Plateau state, says appeal court

Legit.ng gathers that the appeal court also ruled that the PDP structure in Plateau had collapsed since 2020.

According to the court, the PDP cannot claim to have a structure to sponsor any candidate to contest an election in the state since it has no structure.

The led justice, Abang Okon, held that all votes scored by the PDP candidate were wasted and, therefore, a nullity.

PDP loses all 16 seats in Plateau House of Assembly

With Langyi's loss, the PDP has lost all 16 seats in the Plateau state House of Assembly.

The development also means that the APC is now occupying 22 seats in the state's legislative house.

PDP on the verge of losing Plateau governorship seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the Court of Appeal in Abuja also recently sacked PDP's Mutfwang Manasseh as the governor of Plateau state.

The court held that Manasseh was not validly sponsored by the PDP for the election and ordered the electoral commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to Nentawe Goshwe, the candidate of the APC, in the election.

The PDP's last hope for the governorship seat now lies with the Supreme Court.

