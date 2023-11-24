The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has sacked Abubakar Suleiman, the speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

According to Daily Trust, the court on Friday, November 24, affirmed that the election in which Suleiman emerged was full of irregularities.

Suleiman is representing the Ningi Central Constituency in the Ninji local government area of Bauchi state.

