The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has responded to the allegations of embezzlement against him

The former Zamfara state governor said these allegations were schemes used by Governor Dauda Lawal to tarnish his legacy

He said the incumbent was not pleased with the fact that he was appointed as minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara and current minister of state for defence, has responded to corruption allegations made against him by the incumbent governor of the state, Dauda Lawal.

Matawalle served as Zamfara's governor from 2019 to 2023 but lost his re-election bid to Dauda Lawal, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Recently, the Zamfara government accused Matawalle of misappropriating a significant amount of money from the state's cargo airport project.

They alleged that he directed the Ministry of Local Government to withdraw one billion naira from the local government joint account on October 25, 2021, and pay N825 million to contractors without proper valuation.

The state government claimed that Matawalle approved a 100% payment of over one billion naira for the fencing, landscaping, and furnishing of governor's lodges in 14 local government areas, along with other financial irregularities.

Matawalle responds to allegations

In an interview with DCL Hausa, Matawalle accused Governor Lawal of spreading false information against him, asserting that the challenges in the state did not originate during his administration.

Matawalle believes these allegations are an attempt to remove him from his ministerial position.

He said:

“He did that to humiliate me and to say Matawalle did not work in the state. He did the same thing with Ruga. We did everything, and invested money but he destroyed the Ruga.

“I heard what he said about state education. I have the documents but he refused to understand because he is so blinded trying to humiliate me.

“Sponsoring people to lie and say despicable things about me won’t push your agenda of me being removed as a minister.”

He also claimed that Lawal is deliberately tarnishing his legacy to portray him as a governor who did not work for the people of the state, suggesting that Lawal's actions may be motivated by resentment over Matawalle's appointment as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

