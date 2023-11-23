Top figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stormed the Appeal Court in Abuja for the hearing on the Nasarawa State governorship poll

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); and a former governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura, are present at the Appeal Court as judgement concerning the disputed governorship election of the state will be delivered on Thursday, November 23.

Legit.ng reports that Adamu is also a former governor of Nasarawa state.

Apart from Adamu and Al-Makura, Labaran Maku, a one-time minister of information; and Emmanuel Akabe, the incumbent deputy governor of Nasarawa state were sighted at the Court of Appeal ahead of the Nassarawa state governorship election judgement.

Also in court is a former director-general (DG) of the National Orientation Agency, Mike Omeri.

Channels Television noted the presence of the political heavyweights from the northcentral state in the court.

Nasarawa Appeal Court delivers judgement Thursday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Appeal Court, Abuja, fixed Thursday, November 23, for judgement in the Nasarawa state governorship election dispute.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC had filed an appeal against the verdict of the tribunal, which sacked him and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

The appeal court had reserved judgement but will issue its final verdict today.

Nasarawa: "PDP candidate must be careful" - Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele asked Ombugadu to stay vigilant ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement.

Ayodele urged the PDP flagbearer not to relent in his effort towards the appeal court's imminent verdict. The cleric asked the gubernatorial hopeful to “seek the face of God for victory and favour”.

