Robert Azibaola, a confidant of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged supporters of both Jonathan and Timipre Silva to cease hostilities

The social media space in Bayelsa witnessed a meltdown after a comment made by Jonathan over incumbent Governor Douye Diri's victory

Azibaola clarified that there are no known disagreements between Jonathan and Sylva, advising their supporters to embrace peace

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Robert Azibaola has urged the supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan and those of Timipre Silva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Bayelsa guber poll, to sheathe their swords.

Legit.ng notes that the social media space, especially in Bayelsa, has been set into a meltdown following the conclusion of the guber election won by incumbent Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Robert Azibaola begs supporters of Jonathan and Sylva to sheathe their swords. Photo credits: Timipre Marlin Sylva, Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan had congratulated Diri, saying his victory would further improve the security situation in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During a post-election visit, the former president expressed relief and hinted at potential relocation plans for his aged mother if Diri had not been reelected, citing improvements in security during Diri's administration.

This has caused outrage as Sylva's supporters were upset over the comment.

Sheathe your swords, Azibaola tells Jonathan, Sylva's supporters

Commenting on the development, Jonathan's confidant Azibaola disclosed that both Bayelsa state leaders have no known disagreements.

He cautioned supporters of both politicians to respect their principals, adding that both have a long road of collaborative leadership of Bayelsa state and mutual assistance of one another far into the future.

"In the last few days, there have been several firestorms on social media between supporters and antagonists of President Goodluck Jonathan and His Excellency, Timipre Sylva of a supposed statement made by President Jonathan, and a response likewise made by HE Sylva.

"It is instructive to note that President Goodluck Jonathan and HE Timi Sylva have no known tangible disagreements that would warrant their respective supporters and fans to feast on and get disrespectful of their elder statesmen," Azibaola said in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Jonathan's mother is also a mother to Sylva

Further appeasing the supporters, Azibaola said former President Jonathan's mother is also a mother to Sylva.

His words:

"Both President Jonathan and HE Sylva are leaders of Bayelsa in their respective rights and standings. And both have a long road of collaborative leadership of Bayelsa state and mutual assistance of one another far into the future.

"Most importantly, it is undisputable that the mother of Goodluck Jonathan is also a mother to HE Timi Sylva who has in the past held her as such and I’m sure he’ll continue to so hold her.

"The various supporters and fans of both leaders need to sheathe their swords; rather than expecting water in a mirage pool."

He said all Bayelsans, including the leaders, are better together, irrespective of our party affiliations.

Sylva pays visit to Governor Diri?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sylva was seen in a video shaking hands with Diri, promoting rumours the APC candidate paid a congratulatory visit to the Bayelsa governor.

However, checks by Legit.ng indicate that the GbaramatuVoiceTV had posted the video on May 2023, six months before the Bayelsa state governorship election.

The caption indicates that the video was recorded when Sylva attended "Diri’s father’s burial in Sampou.”

Source: Legit.ng