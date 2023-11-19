President Bola Tinubu has praised former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on his 66th birthday, commending his statesmanship and leadership achievements

Tinubu highlighted Jonathan's role in advancing democracy, noting his ascent from deputy governor to president

He also commended Jonathan for promoting peace in Africa and his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has showered praises on Goodluck Jonathan in celebration of the former president's 66th birthday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, November 19, Tinubu celebrated Jonathan's unique demonstration of statesmanship and his distinguishing achievement as a leader.

According to Tinubu, Jonathan gave Nigeria and Africa a pride of place in democratic lore by upending the vitiating paradigm of those seeking to hold power by all means.

He described the Bayelsa-born politician as one of Nigeria's icons of democracy whose humility continues to inspire hope for good governance in the country and on the continent.

Tinubu highlights Jonathan's political achievements

Further praising Jonathan, Tinubu noted that the elder statesman rose up the ladder as deputy governor, governor, vice-president and president.

He said Jonathan is now championing the cause of peace in Africa by bringing together and counselling leaders on harmonious co-existence for the benefit of the people they serve.

Tinubu further commended Jonathan for committing himself to the service of humanity and to strengthening democratic institutions, exemplified by his relentless peace missions and advocacy of non-violence in the peaceful transition of power across the African continent.

Jonathan served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015.

He is the only incumbent president in Nigeria’s political history to have conceded defeat in an election when he lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Tinubu prays for Jonathan at 66

As Jonathan clocks 66, President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continually sustain the former president and his wife, Patience, in good health and strength.

Jonathan was born on November 20, 1957, in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

“Nigeria must stop off-cycle elections - Jonathan

In another report, former President Jonathan has called for an end to the off-season elections.

He made this call to the National Assembly on Saturday, November 11, as soon he cast his vote at the polling unit 39, Ward 13, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area, during the Bayelsa state governorship election.

Jonathan, accompanied by his wife, Patience, urged federal lawmakers to work towards stopping the off-season elections because it does not conform with global practices.

