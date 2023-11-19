APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, has replied to former president, Goodluck Jonathan over his comment on the outcome of the Bayelsa election

Sylva said Jonathan's statement is unfortunate but wants to believe the former president was misquoted

Jonathan during a visit to Governor Duoye Diri said he would have relocated his mother to Abuja had the PDP candidate lost to Sylva

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, Timipre Slyva, has lashed out at former president, Goodluck Jonathan over his comment regarding the outcome of the November 11 off-cycle election.

Sylva described Jonathan’s statement that he would have relocated his mother to Abuja had Governor Duoye Diri lost to the APC candidate as unfortunate.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, however, said he wants to believe Jonathan was misquoted.

Reacting to Jonathan’s comment via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @HETimipreSylva, he wrote:

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s statement is unfortunate. I sincerely hope he was misquoted. Let me just quote our respected Wole Soyinka: “You can take the hippopotamus out of the swamp but you cannot take the swamp out of the hippopotamus”.

