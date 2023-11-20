African leaders have been urged to take a cue from the lessons of the just-concluded presidential poll in Liberia

Comrade Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made this appeal

Making emphasis on Nigeria, Frank urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also learn from the Liberia poll

FCT, Abuja - The former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has advised African leaders, particularly those in Nigeria, to draw lessons from Liberia's recent presidential election, where the opposition candidate, Dr Joseph Boakai, emerged victorious.

Frank, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, November 20, encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria's security agencies to glean insights from Liberia's electoral process to prepare for the 2027 elections.

Timi Frank hails Weah for conceding defeat like Jonathan

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, he congratulated President-Elect Boakai for his hard-fought win and commended incumbent President George Weah for gracefully accepting defeat.

He said:

“We, therefore, like to congratulate President-Elect Dr. Joseph Boakai and urge him to use his victory at the polls to unite the good people of Liberia.

“We would also like to commend President George Opong Weah for his magnanimity in conceding defeat and allowing for a free, fair and credible elections as an incumbent, and to applaud him as he joins the league of distinguished leaders in Africa who have also written their names in gold, such as former President John Mahama of Ghana, former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria who all conceded defeat as incumbent Presidents."

However, Frank, also serving as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, expressed concern about Nigeria's declining fortunes due to ineffective leadership.

He called on state institutions to prioritise the country's interests over the influence of influential individuals.

