Sacked Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had expressed optimism that the mandate given to him by the people of the state would be restored

Legit.ng understands that the embattled governor has instructed his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court

However, speaking on the Plateau election appeal, prominent Nigerian religious leader, Primate Elijah Ayodele, declared that it is only the grace of God that will make Governor Mufwang survive the attempts to unseat him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Jos, Plateau state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele on Tuesday, November 21, said it is only through the grace of God that will keep the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mufwang, and make him scale through at the Supreme Court.

The cleric urged Governor Muftwang to seek the face of God for victory.

Primate Ayodele has said only the Grace of God will make Gov Muftwang scale through at the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Dr Nentawe Yilwada Goshwe, Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

'It'd be tough for Muftwang at Supreme Court'

Ayodele also alleged that some ‘powers that be’ are determined to 'cause destruction' in the northcentral state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said in a clip shared on his known X handle:

“For Plateau state, it is through the grace of God that can keep him (Caleb Mufwang).

“If not God, this thing will be very difficult. This Supreme Court.

“There are powers who have come together to cause destruction.”

Plateau governor takes action after sack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mutfwang of Plateau state described the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election as a temporary setback.

The governor vowed that the verdict will not deter him from repositioning the state on the path of peace, unity, and progress.

He said he would approach the Supreme Court.

Appeal Court sacks Muftwang

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, sacked Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state.

In a unanimous decision on Sunday, November 19, a three-member panel nullified Muftwang's election.

It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mutfwang and issue a fresh one to Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whom the court declared as the valid winner of the March 18 poll.

Nigerians react to Muftwang's sack

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the sacking of Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state by the appellate court generated mixed reactions on social media.

Nigerians on X reacted to the verdict on the Plateau state governorship election 2023.

Protest rocks Plateau state

Also, Legit.ng reported that following the appeal court verdict that sacked Mutfwang as governor of Plateau state, some residents of Jos, the state capital, rejected the judgement and called for a review.

Jos' residents staged a protest on Sunday, November 19, denouncing the judgement as "an act of injustice".

Source: Legit.ng