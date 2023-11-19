The Court of Appeal's decision to sack Caleb Muftwang as Plateau state governor has sparked diverse reactions on social media

The court nullified Muftwang's election, ordering INEC to withdraw his certificate of return and issue it to Nentawe Goshwe of the APC

Some Nigerians express concern about the perceived influence of the APC on the judiciary, citing similar instances in Kano and Zamfara, while others argue that the judgment aligns with past decisions

FCT, Abuja - The sacking of Caleb Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sunday, November 19, is generating mixed reactions on social media.

Legit.ng reports that the appellate court voided the election of Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Plateau state.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Justice Elphreda Williams-Dawodu, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mutfwang and issue a fresh one to Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who the court declared as the valid winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Plateau: Nigerians react to appeal court's verdict

Nigerians on X, formerly Twitter, are reacting to the verdict on the Plateau state governorship election.

Weyimi B. Lube, @_weyimi, said:

"Just like that, Caleb Muftwang, the Plateau state governor, was sacked and APC declared APC candidate winner.

"This is a clear sign that APC is slowly converting Nigeria into a one-party system. APC will use the court to achieve that goal.

"Welcome to the New Nigeria!"

Mallam jabir, @Mallam_jabeer, said:

"APC is using the judiciary to go against the will of the people. They used the judiciary to sack the Kano State Governor.

"They used the judiciary to sack the Zamfara state governor, and now they used the same method to sack the Governor of Plateau State.

"Surely, their end is near because they’re pushing people to the wall."

Emma ik Umeh (Tcee ), @emmaikumeh, said:

"The Appeal Court judgement regarding Plateau State Governorship election is not clear at all as it is riddled with judicial conflict with reference to recent precedence of even the same Appeal Court."

Sarkin Mota, @alamin_ghost, said:

"We must stand against the Injustice that is happening today in Nigeria. Our judicial system has been compromised greatly, and we must speak up!

"This week alone, three duly elected non-APC governors have been removed by the Court of Appeal, from Kano to Zamfara and now Plateau, We cannot accept this. Our democracy is at stake."

Agronomist, @lil_tadros, said:

"What happened in Plateau today is exactly the same thing that happened in 2019 at Zamfara and you all celebrate it because the judgement was against APC but now that is in their favour the judiciary has been compromised."

Emerson jnr, @Majormaxx_, said:

"PDP robbed itself on the plateau so save your "democracy is under attack" tweets for real judiciary issues. A house divided can not stand."

Akin Akinwale, @mrlurvy, said:

"When the Supreme Court invalidated all APC votes in Zamfara in 2019, nobody accused the judiciary of bias.

"The same judiciary, today has nullified all PDP votes in Plateau for same reason. But you are saying you are tired of APC.

"You are having brain seizure if you dont know."

Source: Legit.ng