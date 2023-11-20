A fresh crisis rocks the nation's main opposition party following the return of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary of the party

PDP's strong stalwarts are fighting with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who is in support of Anyanwu to get his previous position back after losing the Imo state governorship election

The PDP governors have moved to stop Anywanu's return whom they presumed is working closely with Wike

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

There is a leadership tussle between the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike backs the return of Anyanwu as PDP national secretary. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

Anyanwu planned to return as PDP national secretary tears party apart

Reports have it that PDP governors are not in support of the planned return of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Anyanwu, after his governorship loss, presented the PDP NWC with a court order directing him to resume his office as national secretary.

However, the PDP governors rejected his move to avoid Wike assuming absolute control of the party’s leadership, ThisDay reported.

The acting national chairman of PDP, Ambassador Illya Damagum, said that Anyanwu would not assume office till the conflicting court orders are resolved.

But Wike disagreed, insisting they do not have the authority to declare who could occupy the office of national secretary of the party, The Cable reported.

Imo poll: Uzodimma shares details on how he defeated PDP’s Anyanwu, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Hope Uzodimma shared an update regarding his victory in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election.

The Imo state government on Monday, November 13, said Uzodimma won because there was no crisis in the APC before and during the poll.

He blamed the electoral loss of the Labour Party (LP) and the PDP in the just concluded governorship elections on the "internal wrangling".

Atiku can get Wike fired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala boasted that his principal, Atiku, could call President Tinubu to sack the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Bwala said President Tinubu values and respects Atiku.

Additionally, Bwala claimed that the PDP would soon expel Wike from the PDP due to his alleged constant violation of the statutory provision of the party.

Source: Legit.ng