Razaq Aderibigbe, house of assembly candidate in Lagos during the March elections, has reacted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's N3.75 billion perfume and rechargeable fans spendings

Aderibigbe, in an interview with Legit.ng, joined Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to call for judicious use of public funds

Aderibigbe, also an accountant, stated that there is no other time for prudent spending of taxpayers' money than "this era of subsidy eradication"

Ikeja, Lagos state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos, has called for further scrutiny of the state government's spendings.

Aderibigbe, in a chat with Legit.ng on Monday, November 20, posited that if there is any other time that the lines of budget items were meant to be scrutinised for efficiency, "it is this era of subsidy eradication".

Aderibigbe queries Sanwo-Olu on controversial spendings

The NNPP chieftain gave credit to Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for his open letter that was addressed to the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where the state government's controversial procurement between April and September 2023 was brought to the public domain.

Aderibigbe told Legit.ng:

"The expense on fragrances, rechargeable lights, and fans, church renovations, as well as monthly empowerments that are not sustainable being managed by the Office of the wife of the deputy governor and others, do not have a direct impact on the Lagosians welfare nor reflect the empathy on the path of the Lagos state government towards the residents considering the harshness of the inflationary effect due to subsidy removals."

He continued:

"With about N200 million of the state resources being spent to defend Mr Sanwo-olu by the Lagos State Government, how much would have been provisioned for all the State Assembly members, Local Government Chairman, and Councillors?

"Unfortunately, this is coming at a time when austerity measures are meant to reduce the government’s budget deficit, but policies are squeezing the citizens economically, and the government is spending without recourse for the citizens.

"Lagosians have the right to know and be enlightened while holding the government accountable about 'what informed what expenses and why'; and how such spending is connected to their well-being. These funds are tax-payers monies — they must be judiciously and not frivolously spent."

