Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been lambasted over procurements awarded by the Lagos state government.

The ADC governorship candidate, Funso Doherty, said Governor Sanwo-Olu needs to review some of the procurement awards done in the 2nd and 3rd quarters

Doherty highlighted that over N2 billion awarded for fans, lights and fridges, N18 million was spent on chicken and N440m on bulletproof SUV

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos state, Funso Doherty, has tacked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over procurements awarded by the state government.

Doherty wrote an open letter to Sanwo-Olu, highlighting some procurement awards in the second and third quarters of the year 2023.

Funso Doherty blasts Sanwo-Olu for spending N2bn on fans, N440m on bullet proof SUV Photo Credit: Uzo I. Chikere/Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

He called Governor Sanwo-Olu to review the highlighted contracts which he said “require greater scrutiny”.

“I just wrote an open letter to the Governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting several issues for further scrutiny and remedial action. Judicious use of public funds is always important, and is especially so now.”

Lagos spent N18b on chicken

In the open letter shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @funsodoherty, he cited that over N18 million was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chicken across the local government areas and wards in the state”.

N440m on BulletProof SUV

“Another sum of N440,750,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “procurement of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bullet Proof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the Pool of Office of Chief,”

N2 billion on fans, lights and fridge

The chartered accountant added that “The sum of N2,017,840,000 was awarded for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor.”

On procurement awarding to the office of Governor Sanwi-Olu, he wrote:

“The sum of N7,475,000 was also awarded for the “replacement of the liquid fragrance in the Office of Mr Governor, Lagos House, Ikeja.

“The office of deputy governor was awarded the sum of N30,000,000 for “monthly outreach of indigent citizens by the wife of the deputy governor.

“Another N30,000,000 was awarded for monthly empowerment programmes of the wife of the deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng