The fate of Hyacinth Alia of Benue state and his Ebonyi counterpart Fran­cis Nwifuru rest in the hands of the Supreme Court

This is as the apex court will on Monday, January 8, hear the appeals challenging their March 18, 2023, election victory

The highest court verdict will determine the authentic winner of the disputed polls sealing the victory of the governors

The Supreme Court will on Monday, January 8, hear the governorship election appeals of Ebonyi and Benue states.

Supreme Court to hear election appeal of Benue state

As reported by Channels TV, Justice John Okoro is leading the five-man panel of justices that will rule on the disputed governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in both states.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state and his deputy, Sam Ode, are in attendance at the apex court.

Interestingly, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Titus Uba, is challenging the victory of Governor Alia, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes after the Court of Appeal Abuja, affirmed Alia’s election as governor of Benue state, and also declared him the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

The court held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond reasonable doubt.

Supreme Court to decide Ebonyi gov's fate today

For Ebonyi state, the Court of Appeal Lagos, had earlier affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as the authentic governor of Ebonyi state.

Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the PDP.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

However, the highest court, will on Monday (today) hear the appeal filed against Nwifuru's electoral victory.

Supreme Court: Possible dates for judgement in Kano, Lagos, others revealed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court is set to conduct hearings on 21 appeals concerning disputes from the recent governorship election.

The cases involving states such as Ebonyi, Plateau, Delta, Adamawa, Abia, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, January 11.

Additionally, there is a possibility that judgments for previously heard post-election governorship appeals, including those for Kano and Lagos, among others, may be delivered on Friday, January 12.

Appeal Court affirms Mohammed's victory

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, delivered its judgement in favour of the PDP.

The appellate court affirmed the victory of Governor Mohammed of Bauchi state in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election. It dismissed the appeal filed by Air Marshal Abubakar.

The panel of three justices unanimously awarded no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

