Imo state, Owerri - On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the good people of Imo state headed to the poll and elected their preferred candidate who will rule them for the next four years.

Anyanwu is the governorship candidate of the PDP in the Imo state gubernatorial election. Photo credit: Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

The real reasons PDP's Anyanwu lost to Imo APC Uzodimma

In a three-hot race battle, Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his major opponents, Sam Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Athan Achonu and emerged winner of the poll.

On Sunday, November 12, in Owerri, Imo state capital, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, the state's Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced Uzodimma as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

However, some factors worked against the victory of the PDP in the election, which will be highlighted in this article:

1. Imo PDP crisis

The quest to wrestle power from the APC and emerge victorious in the November 11 election led to a series of crisis within the party.

In a move that jolted the party's leadership, seven strong members of the PDP's national working committee in Imo state resigned from their positions and the party.

They accused Anyanwu of frustrating the efforts of the excos to work for the party, noting Imo PDP is damaged beyond redemption.

Also, major stakeholders of the PDP in Imo state defected to other parties before the election.

Anyanwu's emergence as the PDP governorship candidate further fuelled the crisis in the party and led to the defection of key members of the party. This however, played a huge role in the failure of the PDP and the success of the APC as the ruling party played into the crisis in PDP and used it for their gain.

2. Power of Incumbent

The re-election of Uzodimma did not come by chance but by many factors that worked in his favour.

Uzodimma, a two-term senator of the Imo West senatorial district (Orlu zone), rode his way to victory by promising to pick his successor from the Owerri zone, and this eventually worked in his favour at the polls.

His ability to mobilise structure was second to none. Uzodimma pushed some political elites aside and his foot soldiers worked for him hindering the PDP's chances in the election.

However, Uzodimma never held back with a free flow of cash as he booked all hotels in Imo state days before the election. In a system where the government is the biggest spender in the economy, it pays to align with the government in power.

3. Federal power

As it stands Nigeria is currently moving towards the one-party system. The ruling party in Imo state and national level is the APC.

Nigeria's main opposition party has been weakened even at the federal level as some of its stalwarts have become Tinubu's foot soldiers further affecting the PDP's chances as opposition in the polity. This was evident in Imo state from the results gathered.

The federal power came into play as Uzodimma weakened his opponents, played into their cards of replacing the state's commissioner of police and brought in a show of full force during the poll.

The Army and other paramilitary agencies were equally in full show of force in the state during the election. His opponents lamented that the military was brought in to aid the alleged manipulation of the electoral process.

4. Insecurity and violence in Imo

Under Uzodimma's watch, Imo state has become a hotbed of insecurity and violence. This however, did not affect the chances of the APC in the poll rather it led to the choices of the people in the state as some had fled their homes before the poll reducing the PDP's chances.

