David Afolabi, appointed as the acting Chief Judge of Osun state by Governor Adeleke, has reportedly declined the position

Afolabi communicated his decision to the National Judicial Council (NJC), saying the appointment did not follow constitutional guidelines

Governor Adeleke had suspended the substantive Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, on allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

Osogbo, Osun state - David Afolabi, appointed as the acting chief Judge of Osun state by Governor Ademola Adeleke, has reportedly rejected the appointment.

It was learnt that the Osun state governor appointed Afolabi after the purported suspension of the substantive chief judge, Adepele Ojo.

Governor Adeleke involved in a controversial appointment of an acting chief judge. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

However, Premium Times reported that Afolabi rejected the offer and communicated his decision to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The NJC is the body statutorily empowered to play a major part in the appointment and discipline of judges in Nigeria.

Why Afolabi rejected Adeleke's appointment

Legit.ng gathers that Afolabi rejected the acting chief judge offer on the ground that the appointment did not follow due process.

Governor Adeleke allegedly made the appointment without the NJC’s input as prescribed in the Nigerian constitution and judicial precedents.

A source cited by Premium Times said the scheduled swearing-in of the acting chief judge failed to hold because of the rejection of the offer.

Governor Adeleke vs Osun chief judge

On Thursday, November 16, Governor Adeleke suspended the chief judge, Ojo, over allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law levelled against her by the House of Assembly.

The governor, through his media aide, Rasheed Olawale, said he approved the resolution of the state House of Assembly asking Mrs Ojo “to step aside pending investigation of allegations” against her.

Adeleke, on the same day, announced the appointment of Afolabi as the acting chief judge in alleged compliance with the House of Assembly’s resolution that “the next in order of seniority to Justice Adepele Ojo be sworn in immediately to avoid any vacuum in the third arm of government in Osun state.”

Adeleke declares Wednesday as Adire Day in Osun

In other news, Governor Adeleke has instructed all public officials to wear the Adire Osun attire every Wednesday.

The directive, aimed at promoting the local industry and showcasing the state's cultural heritage, applies to various categories of public servants, including the State Executive Council, special advisers, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

This decision was communicated through a communique issued on Thursday, November 16, by the state's Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina.

Source: Legit.ng